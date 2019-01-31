Jind by-poll: Counting of votes underway

Amid tight security, the counting of votes for by-election held on January 28 started at the multi-purpose hall of Arjun Stadium,

Returning (RO) and (SDM), Virender Sehrawat earlier said that adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre and security arrangements have been ensured by installing 10 CCTV cameras.

"Cameras have been installed at each gate of the strong room. In many circles, the security personnel and personnel of paramilitary have been deployed, who are giving round the clock duty. The entire campus of and outside activities are being monitored with the help of cameras," Sehrawat said in a statement.

The counting of votes began at 8 am and 14 tables have been set up. The counting on each table is being carried out by a and a counting

Over 75.77 per cent voting was recorded in by-poll, where the key contenders were Digvijay Singh Chautala of (JJP), Randeep Singh Surjewala of Congress, also a sitting MLA from Kaithal, BJP's Krishan Midha, and INLD's Umed Singh Redhu. The by-poll was necessitated following the death of Hari Chan Midha, father of

