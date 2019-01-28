MP: Doctor hangs self allegedly under mental pressure

A doctor posted at the (CHC) here allegedly committed on Sunday by hanging himself.

The deceased, identified as Dr. Shivam Mishra, a native of Rewa, was reportedly under severe mental pressure due to a case registered against him a fortnight ago under the SC/ST Act by one of the nurses in the medical facility. Unable to bear the pressure, the doctor reportedly took the extreme step.

Police informed that no note was found from the spot.

A person known to the deceased said on the condition of anonymity that the case registered against Mishra was allegedly frivolous and was out of vengeance as the doctor issued a notice to the said staff on grounds of dereliction of duty.

Churhat SDPO Shailendra Shrivastava said the body has been sent for post mortem to

"We are investigating all the angles. A case has been registered under the relevant section of the law," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)