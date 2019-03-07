JKLF Chief Yasin Malik booked under PSA, being shifted to Jammu jail

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik has been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA), said a party spokesman on Thursday.
"Malik sahab has been booked under the draconian law, Public Safety Act. He is being shifted to Kot Balwal jail in Jammu," he said.
JKLF strongly condemns this "arbitrary arrest" and use of PSA against a political leader, he added.
Malik, who was detained on February 22, was lodged at Kothibagh police station.
Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also conducted raids at the residence of Malik on February 26.
In the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack which claimed lives of 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14, Jammu and Kashmir government withdrew security cover of several separatists including Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Shah and Saleem Geelani.
