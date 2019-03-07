Minimum temperature in Delhi settles at 10 Degree Celsius

Chilly morning coupled with shallow fog was seen in Delhi on Thursday morning and according to the MeT department there is a possibility of development of lightning on Friday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures were hovering at 26 degree Celsius and 10 Degree Celsius with humidity oscillating between 80 to 86 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Due to chilly winds, the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital is in the "moderate category" as the presence of moisture has increased the air's capacity to hold particulate matter (PM) for a longer time.
The overall AQI of Delhi was docking at 142 in the morning. At Dhirpur, the AQI was 120 at 8 am, while in Mathura Road area it dipped to the moderate category at 156. Furthermore, AQI near Pitampura, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 138, 121 and 157 respectively according to SAFAR.
According to the Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the day temperatures will now increase, while the night temperatures will not see any major changes.
On closer look, while most states of Northern India are still under the influence of successive weather systems affecting the northern hills and plains, some areas of South India start experiencing hot-dry conditions with very high maximums.
The MeT department has predicted that March to May, 2019 season average temperatures are likely to be normal over most of the subdivisions except a few subdivisions of Northwest India, , Northeast India and southern part of west coast where above normal temperatures are most likely.
"Since the last two to three days, parts of South India particularly Rayalaseema and Interior Tamil Nadu have been experiencing heatwave like condition, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees," Skymet said.
"At present, a trough is extending from interior parts of Tamil Nadu to Comorin region. However, we do not expect any significant weather activities in association with this system, but chances of isolated patchy rain for short duration over a few places cannot be ruled out," it added.
