Taiwan Excellence displays world-class tech innovations at Vibrant Gujarat

Excellence participated in the Global Trade show held from January 18 to 22 at The in Gandhinagar, and showcased a range of innovative and latest technology at its pavilion.

is already known for its technology and provided it with an excellent chance to leverage its expertise for the development of It gave a lowdown on the host of ICT products it has displayed at its pavilion that define the glory of

James Huang, of (TAITRA) and Walter Yeh, (TAITRA), were the chief guests during the interaction function.

Through its participation in the Summit and Tradeshow, Taiwan Excellence reiterated its eagerness to join hands with Gujarat-based companies and work in close tandem with the to make the most of the conducive environment in the state.

"We are very excited about being a part of the Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show. Our pavilion has received a great response from the visitors who have been very welcoming of our innovative products. Gujarat offers great potential and we are keen to work closely with companies based in Gujarat. The government is also offering very good encouragement and support to conduct trade. We have built good relations and have found networking opportunities through this Summit and now Taiwan Excellence will look forward to capitalizing on viable opportunities in the state," said Huang.

"To tap the fast-growing in Gujarat, several Taiwanese brands have put up a splendid show of some cutting-edge award-winning products from their repertoire, each boasting state-of-the-art technology. Some innovative products are showcased in for the first time, underscoring Taiwan Excellence's commitment to aligning with India's digital mission. The brands include Advantech, AVISION, Buder, FECA, Moxa, Palmary, Plustek, REPON, SENOR, TSC, Zyxel, etc" added Walter.

The seeks to promote the industry image of technological innovation and cutting-edge design with and the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit offered an appropriate platform to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between both the countries. The cutting edge, award-winning products displayed at the Expo turned out to be star attractions for visitors. Among them was the sneak preview of a new product by - Self-Serve Copy and Printing System which integrates mobile pay and copy/mobile print features into a single unit.

Another product was FECA Samurai Knife Sharpener that is equipped with a suction cup design providing more safety and convenience as well as ease of use. Another sterling product was the SecureScan X-Mini which is an extremely compact and high functioning MRTDs (Machine Readable Travel Documents) scanner, designed to capture and verify relevant data of all international passports, as well as standard size plastic ID cards, drivers' licenses, and other small size documents., and reduce the chance of human error, resulting in the reduction in check-in time, increasing traffic flow and more accurate customer profile data output. It only takes approximately 2 seconds from scan to show (including photo on screen).

Also on display was the complete range of Firewalls which deliver reliable, non-stop services with dual- failover and fallback support. With two connections-one primary and one for redundancy-the automatically switches to the backup connection should the primary link fail, and automatically switches back to the primary connection once it is back online. Another product on display was the Buder Countertop water dispenser that comes with advanced touch wisdom setting, light and eye-catching appearance with boiled water stored up internally. The electronic touch screen type water dispenser has a small dimension and large capacity of water with continuous water supply.

In addition to the tradeshow, TAITRA also organised a seminar on the lateral line of the summit on January 19. During the seminar too, the major focus was on introducing Taiwan's industrial development and technology as well as highlighting Taiwan's future investment plans in is very keen on contributing to Narendra Modi's initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, and Skill India. The seminar was one of the major events to explore collaboration opportunities between both the countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)