Jubilant FoodWorks to acquire Fides Netherlands for about Rs 250 crore

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks posts net loss of Rs 74.5 cr in Q1, revenue declines 59%
Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks forms subsidiary in Netherlands
Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 consolidated profit rises 22% to Rs 123.91 crore
Jubilant FoodWorks gains 8% on strong sales recovery in December quarter
Jubilant FoodWorks awaiting relaxations in dine-in curbs to ramp up growth
-
Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks said on Friday it will fully acquire Fides Food Systems Cooperatief UA Netherlands (Fides) for an agreed investment of 24.8 million pounds (about Rs 250 crore) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands BV.
Fides is the beneficial owner of 32.81 per cent of equity shares of DP Eurasia NV, which is a public company listed with London Stock Exchange Plc and is the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.
DP Eurasia and its subsidiaries offer pizza delivery and takeaway besides eat-in facilities at 771 stores (568 in Turkey, 190 in Russia, 9 in Azerbaijan and 4 in Georgia).
Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands BV and Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (acting as a guarantor for investment obligation of its wholly-owned subsidiary) have entered into a purchase agreement with Turkish Private Equity Fund II LP which is the sole member of Fides.
"We are happy to announce our acquisition of Fides for 32.81 per cent equity stake in DP Eurasia, one of the large master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand," said Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & Managing Director Hari S Bhartia.
"We have been partners with Domino's in India for more than 25 years. With that experience, we hope to add value in DP Eurasia's business and also create value for our shareholders," they said in a statement.
Jubilant Foodworks is India's largest food service company. Its Domino's Pizza franchise extends across a network of 1,314 restaurants in 285 cities.
The company also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in India which has in operation 27 restaurants across 8 cities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU