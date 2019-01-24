Technology centres on solar energy, water treatment to be launched in Chennai

Department of Science and Technology will launch three technology centres in Chennai on Friday to promote solar energy and water treatment.
The centres located at Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) in Chennai is set to be inaugurated by Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
The DST-IITM Solar Energy Harnessing Centre will focus on a wide range of research and technology development activities such as silicon solar cells that promise high efficiency and are suited for Indian conditions.
The network of researchers engaged in centre will have scientists from IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, Anna University, ICT-Mumbai, BHEL and KGDS. The objective is to create a platform that can be extended readily to strengthen the knowledge eco-system.
The centre is likely to be true change agent in the energy landscape of India, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. The consortium will address sustainability requirements in the spirit of 'Make in India.'
The DST- IITM Water Innovation Centre for Sustainable Treatment, Reuse and Management for Efficient, Affordable and Synergistic Solutions is being established to undertake synchronised research and training programmes on various issues.
This multi-institutional virtual centre will look into a sustainable approach for water resources protection and augmentation through wastewater treatment and reuse and storm water management.
The third centre will be a test-bed on solar thermal desalination solutions being established by IIT Madras and Empereal KGDS as solution providers in Naripaaiyur, Ramanathapuram District, Tamil Nadu. It will deliver customised technological solutions to address prevalent water challenges in the arid coastal village near the Bay of Bengal.
The development would provide customised technological water solution to provide potable water to coastal areas using solar energy.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU