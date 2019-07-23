Just Dial net profit rises 49 pc to Rs 57 crore in Q1 FY20

Local search engine Just Dial has reported 48.7 per cent growth in its net profit of Rs 57.3 crore during the first fiscal quarter ending June 30 from Rs 38.5 crore in the year-on period.

The total operating revenue witnessed 13.6 per cent year-on-year growth from Rs 211.4 crore to Rs 240.2 crore while operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 11.9 per cent from Rs 57.4 crore to Rs 64.2 crore.

Cash and investments stood at Rs 1,397.1 crore as on June 30 this year compared to Rs 1,288.8 crore as on June 30, 2018 and Rs 1,331.4 crore as on March 31, 2019, the company said in a statement.

While the traffic of quarterly unique visitors grew 24.6 per cent year-on-year in Q1 FY20 to 15.61 crore users, the mobile traffic (quarterly unique visitors) grew 35.5 per cent to 125.1 million users.

At the same time, 80.2 per cent traffic originated on mobile platforms, 14.3 per cent on desktop or personal computers and 5.6 per cent on voice platform.

Total active listings stood at 2.65 crore as on June 30, marking an increase of 16.6 per cent year-on-year and 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter. A total of 7.48 lakh listings were added to the database during the quarter.

