Just like Indira Gandhi, PM Modi too deserves credit for giving befitting reply to Pakistan: Rajnath Singh

-
ALSO READ
If patriotic, BJP will respect Rajiv, Indira: Priyanka
Cong shattered Mahatma Gandhi's dream of cleanliness: PM
Respect earned by Modi for country exceeded what PMs from my own family did: Varun Gandhi
Sonia terms Brigade rally important for galvanising opposition against Modi
Chidambaram responds to Modi, lists out names of Congress presidents
-
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be given credit for giving befitting reply to Pakistan just the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was praised for the 1971 war and dividing Pakistan in two parts.
"Prime Minister Modi should be praised for giving befitting reply to Pakistan in a similar way in which former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was praised when she won the 1971 war and divided Pakistan into two parts," he said at an election rally here. He was campaigning for Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Chandu Lal Sahu.
India has given a strong reply to terrorists in Pakistan and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be credited for this. The importance of India has increased worldwide and under Modi government, the country has emerged as a strong nation. Our economy is at the sixth spot globally in terms of growth," Singh added.
Praising the work done by his government, the Home Minister said: "Till 2014 when Congress was in power, there were 25 lakh houses built, but when BJP came to power it has built 1.3 crore houses so far. Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna, 100 per cent bank accounts have been opened."
Speaking about Naxal attack in Dantewada, where BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, his driver and three personal security officers, lost their lives, the Home Minister said that those who committed such act will not be spared.
"Change in society is not possible with guns, change is possible through democratic means, said the Home Minister while criticising the ideology of Naxals.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU