Hauz Kazi clashes: Situation now normal, claim 'Aman Committee' members

Following the tense situation in the Hauz Kazi area over temple desecration, members of "Aman Committee" in the area claimed that the situation is stable in the vicinity.

"The situation was normal even today. The markets would have opened today itself but it was already 6:30 pm and at 7 pm, the entire market closes. The role of Aman Committee is that we have been here always and be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikhs, we all have lived here together," Tara Chand Saxena, Aman Committee member said while talking to ANI.

"Aman Committee is absolutely ready and even people of the area, all the Muslim brothers are ready. Everyone wants harmony. We request everyone to maintain harmony. Please let this thought go out of your mind that Muslims want to harm the temples. Muslims love those who have faith in temples. When Ram Baraat passes from this area, we welcome them. Harmony was always there and it will always be there," added Jamshed Ali Siddiqui, another member of Aman Committee.

Later while holding a joining briefing with Tara Chand Saxena, Siddiqui commended the role of the police.

"The incident is extremely unfortunate and we will help in rebuilding the temple," he said during the joint briefing.

After the Aman Committee meeting, DCP (Central) Delhi, MS Randhawa said, "It has been decided that everybody will live peacefully. Markets will open tomorrow, we have taken action against the culprits. Three FIRs have been registered."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Dr. Harshavardhan visited the Hauz Kazi area.

A clash broke out between two groups over the issue of parking, and a temple was vandalised on Sunday night in the area.

The Delhi Police have registered three FIRs in this case - two cross FIRs, one lodged by each community, and one for vandalising the temple.

Apart from temple desecration, stones were also pelted in the area leading to a tense situation.

