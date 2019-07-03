K'taka: Varavara Rao taken into custody in 2005 Naxal attack case

Bhima Koregaon violence accused P Varavara Rao on Wednesday was taken into custody by Karnataka police in connection with an alleged 2005 Naxal attack case.

Rao was in judicial custody at Yerwada jail in connection with Bhima Koregaon case.

A case was registered against Rao in connection with Naxal attack case in 2005 at Pirumani Police Station in Pavaguda.

As many 8 CRPF soldiers were killed in this Maoist attack in 2005. An offence was lodged in this case under section 302,307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act.

According to Karnataka police, Rao's name had cropped up as the main conspirator in this case. But he was not arrested yet.

Karnataka police took Varavara Rao's production warrant from a local court and reached Pune to take him into custody.

After taking no objection certificate (NOC) from a Pune court, the police took Rao into their custody from Yerwada jail today morning.

Rao will be produced before a court in Karnataka tomorrow.

