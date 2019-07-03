Pradhan urges colleagues in ministry to help fulfil PM's vision of $5 tn economy

Union Minister of Steel; Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday wrote to his colleagues in the ministry urging them to work to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of building India into a USD 5 trillion economy.

"It is a pleasure to get in touch with you through this letter. We are working on a mission mode to build India into a USD 5 trillion economy envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You all have to play a key role in this journey," he said in a letter to the employees in the ministry.

The Minister asserted that the Indian steel industry, the world's second-largest steel producer, has immense potential to impact the global steel industry and at the same time influence the growth in a distinctly positive way.

"The steel industry is the backbone of the economy impacting almost every sector, including infrastructure, construction, automobile, petroleum, power, coal, manufacturing and so forth. Our domestic steel industry is on a solid trajectory with a promising growth forecast," Pradhan said.

The Union Minister said that he believes every person employed in the steel industry has made invaluable contribution to propel India to become the second largest steel producer globally.

"Your role will be equally vital to take Indian steel sector to newer heights playing a major role in the Indian growth story. In order to strengthen "Team Steel India' and bring more shine and strength to Indian steel, let us renew our determination to put our best foot forward. Look forward to your ideas and suggestions," said he.

