Delhi govt all set to remodel 15 hospitals

Delhi government is all set to remodel 15 government hospitals in order to enhance health care services and provide patients with better care.

The remodelling of these hospitals will ensure improved medicare infrastructure, increase in bed strength and a boost in the healthcare facilities, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

Some of the hospitals chosen for this project include Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, Ambedkar Hospital, and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

"All the hospitals that are there in Delhi are very old and there is a need to make them modern and upgrade them in relation to today's needs. This project will help eliminate overcrowding in hospitals and will also ensure that all the medical services are available in a single building so that there is no need to refer and transfer patients to different hospitals," he said.

LNJP hospital is in line to get a singular building that will consist of 1,500 beds and more than 30 operation theatres. Since all the facilities would be available in a single building and won't be distributed amongst several blocks, getting medical care would be much more convenient, he said.

According to the Health Minister, "This building would be the most beautiful hospital building in Delhi. Including the Pant hospital, these hospitals will have almost 5000 thousand beds and will be the biggest hospital in Delhi."

All the government hospitals in Delhi consist of 100-200 beds and this initiative taken up by the Delhi government has set a goal to convert these hospitals into a 600-700 bed hospital in order to meet the ever-growing population of Delhi.

A few hospitals like Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Ambedkar hospital already have 1,300 and 560 beds, respectively. This project will be adding 1300 more beds to GTB hospital and 700 more beds to Ambedkar hospital so that its capacity can be utilised efficiently.

"We want to enhance these hospitals so that every citizen gets quality health care. All the hospitals would be fully air-conditioned and we can ensure you that these hospitals will be better than private hospitals. The only difference would be that there would be no private rooms and everyone will get the same level of treatment in a common ward," the Health Minister added.

The total cost per 15000 beds is rounding off to be five thousand crore. In the coming 2-3 years, these hospitals would go through an upgrade again to 25,000 beds.

