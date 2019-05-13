Kamal Haasan's tongue should be cut off for remark on Nathuram Godse: AIADMK leader

KT on Monday said that Kamal Haasan's tongue should be cut off for his remarks on stating that the comments were made to gain votes of minorities.

"Kamal Haasan's tongue should be cut off for his remarks. He made these remarks to gain votes of minorities. We cannot blame the entire community for the actions of any one individual. The should take action against the and ban his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam," Balaji told reporters here.

Earlier today, BJP filed a complaint with the against Haasan, of Makkal Needhi Maiam, for his comments at an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Aravakurichi assembly constituency. The party accused Hasaan of trying to "aggravate existing differences" and appealing to "communal feelings for securing votes", leading to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

also slammed for his comments on Godse, saying his theory is a "flop story" and a "useless statement".

However, the supported the actor's statement on saying, the killer of the father of the nation was 'much more than a terrorist'.

The actor-turned-politician today stirred controversy by asserting that first terrorist in independent was "a Hindu, his name is " The of political outfit was campaigning in Aravakurichi of when he made the remarks.

Aravakurichi is one of the four Assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled on May 19.

