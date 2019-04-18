Karaikal Port Chairman GRK Reddy rides 283 KM cyclothon to mark port's 10th anniversary

Port, with a vision of becoming India's preferred and responsible maritime gateway, completed its 10th year of operations on April 15, 2019.

To mark this occasion, GRK Reddy, of Port, undertook a marathon cycling ride from Chennai to Port on April 14 to promote sustainable development considering the interests of all stakeholders like investors, lenders, government authorities and the society at large.

Traversing across ECR, Mahabalipuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Thirukadayiur, Tharangambadi and finally concluding at Karaikal, this 283 Km long expedition took just 14 hours of riding time. The ride was flagged on the ECR Toll gate 13th April 2019 at 7:30 pm and reached Mahabalipuram at 9 PM and at 01:30 midnight. After a short break, the ride started again at 04:30 AM and reached Tharangambadi 01:30 pm. With a break, the expedition started from Tharangambadi at 4:30 PM and reached Karaikal at 5:40 PM.

"It's a revealing experience to embrace the spirit of heritage and experience the beautiful countryside with numerous landmarks of arts and culture. It is my closest moment with nature while experiencing strong wind under the scorching sun," said GRK on completing the marathon ride.

The journey was truly a remembrance of 13 years of existence of - Remembering the days of construction work, the day of first vessel berthing and now the current position, how has grown in multiple dimensions and has empowered its economic activities of import and export.

was celebrated at the port on April 15 in the presence of employees, villagers and women social help groups. Sweets were distributed to the nearby villages to mark the occasion.

