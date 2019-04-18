Singapore-based BIGO Technology announces 3-year investment plan in India

Technology, one of the fastest growing Singapore-based companies dedicated to technology and innovation, has announced big investment plan of over USD 100 Million for its in over a span of next three years.

By opening a regional centre in India, Technology is the first Singapore-based company to step outside and become a growing local power. With over 57 patents in VoIP/Video related technology and over 356 patents is under the process of application, Technology is one of the major companies globally in the field of app development and publishing of apps.

is the second largest market for smartphones, the growing infrastructure and the blooming young population are the three key points to make this decision stated - Co-founder & CTO,

"We are truly humbled by the Indian people and their diversified culture. We strive to make the voice of the great be heard by the world," said Jason.

Soon the company will start its regional centre in India and will be creating employment opportunities to more than 1000 tech professionals. As per India has a strong culturally driven and diversified population. One needs to get them embedded into the roots and makes their offerings acceptable by the people. This is why is coming up with its own facility in India.

has built a strong team of over 100 AI experts and engineers to spearhead global technological needs. The company follows the customer-centric approach and thus in order to safeguard its online users; it has developed one of the world's strongest backed up by a strong moderation model. This system has not only been beneficial to BIGO Technology but is also assisting various other to vigilante the content on the Internet. Policing of inappropriate content still remains the top priority for this Singapore's giant.

By opening this centre BIGO Technology is not just helping Indian Economy to grow faster but also wants to win the trust of their users by offering locally adapted products. In addition, to expand their reach, BIGO is about to open two more regional research centres - one in the USA and another one in MENA- region by the end of this year. This step will make BIGO Technology stand as a truly global brand.

The company's special LIKE App recently launched a series of new features and dynamic stickers to offer users with fun elements to enhance the video-editing experience, has received very positive user feedback.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)