Karan Johar's wax statue unveiled at Madam Tussauds Singapore

Adding another point to his long list of achievements, Karan Johar, one of the most prominent personalities in industry, has become India's first film-maker to have a wax statue at in

Karan unveiled his wax statue on Thursday and was accompanied by his mother

"WAXED!!! At Madame Tussauds! What fun with my mom and my family! Anushka Khanna Priyanka Khanna, masi Payal and my surprise from friends who are too shy to be named!" the wrote in an post that features a series of pictures from the event. In the picture, Karan can be seen posing with his wax statue.

Keeping it real, Karan's wax statue features him in his classic pose, the one where he can be seen clicking a selfie. Donning a black velvet coat, the wax statue looks as stunning and fabulous as the himself.

Karan's statue stands along with the statues of Mahesh Babu, Brad Pitt, Jackie Chan, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, and many other prominent and Hollywood celebrities.

