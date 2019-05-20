Karisma Kapoor gives away AQE Awards 2019 New Delhi by Xel Research

Xel Research organized Asia's Quality & entrepreneurship awards 2019 associated with to recognize Asia's Best organizations and professionals from different Industries (i.e. Beauty & Wellness / Healthcare / Education Manufacturers / Hotel & Restaurants Industry) at Radisson Blu hotel,

The aim of the award function was to encourage the professionals for doing hard work and bringing positive impact in their prospective field with Quality Services. On the occasion, was present as chief guest in this ceremony gala. Xel Research is one of the leading market research & brand management company and the awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Xel Research.

Some of the awardees are:

* - Best Jewellery Manufacturer & Exporter In Rajasthan

* ( Dr. Sandeep Kataria) - Most Admired Young Social Activist Of The Year 2019 (Since Last 18 Years)

* Elegant Healthcare - Best Service Provider & In Healthcare For Quality Improvement( )

* Avneet Makhni (Eve's & Slimming Centre ) - Best Bridal Makeup Artist in Punjab

* Kids N Krayons - Best Preschool In Western India

* - in South India

* TGS Spa & - & In Western India

* The Nail Artistry - India's Super Luxury & Most Art Salon Of The Year

* Webmount - Best in Delhi/NCR

The first of its kind Entrepreneurship award witnesses some of the finest minds from across the country who took the oath to always stand for a cause that would help uplifting the weaker sections and empowering them with basic fundamental rights.

The platform enables individuals to showcase their experiences and journeys and get recognized for the enormous difference they have made to improve and empower the quality of life for everyone they have touched through their initiatives. They all have an extremely inspiring story which can inspire others to stand for a cause.

"Ours is to establish the award as recognition of a significant contribution with an objective to encourage corporate and professional from different Startup's, SME's & other Industry to commit themselves to make a positive and beneficial impact in their community, society and the national & international level at large", said R K Dhuria, MD Xel Research.

