Boeing India launches innovation programme to develop aerospace entrepreneurs

on Monday announced the launch of a programme for Indian university students, faculty and early stage start-ups to help innovators convert their ideas into viable offerings that have the potential to shape the future of and defence.

Applicants can submit their ideas in the fields of aerospace, autonomous vehicles, advanced manufacturing, augmented and virtual reality, analytics ( and machine learning), materials, robotics and the Internet of Things.

" is committed to nurturing innovation and skill development in We believe that a close partnership with India's academia and growing entrepreneurial ecosystem has the potential to reimagine the future of for the world," said

"With Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme, we are creating a platform for students and entrepreneurs to not only benefit from our vast experience and partner networks, but also develop their ideas into path-breaking innovations," he said in a statement.

Boeing has partnered with seven incubators: IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore, T-Hub and Bhubaneshwar to select finalists for the BUILD boot camps. The shortlisted teams will compete at a regional level and the finalists will then pitch their ideas to a selection panel of subject-matter experts on Boeing Innovation Day, to be held in September.

The winners stand a chance to win cash prizes. All through the programme, Boeing mentors and industry experts will interact with the finalists to refine ideas and develop their entrepreneurial skills.

Over the years, Boeing has strategically invested in developing talent for the Indian Boeing, through its programmes like HorizonX Innovation Challenge and the Accelerated Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Apprenticeship, has made a significant impact in creating a skilled frontline workforce and empowered entrepreneurs in India, according to the statement.

