Army's 'Year of Next of Kin' rally draws huge response

Hundreds of Veer Naris (war widows), veterans and Next of Kin (NOK) from all over eastern Ladakh region on Sunday participated in the Army's 'Year of the NOK' rally.
The event was organised by the Kiari Brigade of the Fire and Fury Corps at Chumathang Military Station as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
As a part of collective collaboration, three medical officers from the Army Medical Corps, a dentist with Mobile Dental Van and two specialist doctors from the civil administration provided health advice and medical facilities to the participants.
"The prescribed medicines were issued to all. Dental check-up and treatment were also provided to patients from the mobile dental van. A total of 320 patients including 24 veterans, four 'Veer Naris' and their dependents were benefited from the medical-cum-dental camp," said the Army.
The medical outreach programme took place under the guidance of Ina Joshi, zonal president of AWWA, who also appreciated the efforts of all those engaged in organising the event.
