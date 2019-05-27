Army's 'Year of Next of Kin' rally draws huge response

Hundreds of Veer Naris (war widows), veterans and Next of Kin (NOK) from all over eastern region on Sunday participated in the Army's 'Year of the NOK' rally.

The event was organised by the Kiari Brigade of the at as part of

As a part of collective collaboration, three medical officers from the Medical Corps, a with Mobile Dental Van and two specialist doctors from the civil administration provided health advice and medical facilities to the participants.

"The prescribed medicines were issued to all. Dental check-up and treatment were also provided to patients from the mobile dental van. A total of 320 patients including 24 veterans, four 'Veer Naris' and their dependents were benefited from the medical-cum-dental camp," said the

The medical outreach programme took place under the guidance of Ina Joshi, of AWWA, who also appreciated the efforts of all those engaged in organising the event.

