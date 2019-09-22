Karnataka: Man shot dead by bike borne assailants in Hubli

-
A man was allegedly shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Manjunath Nagar area here on Saturday evening, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Parvesh Singh, a native of Bihar's Vaishali district.
Speaking to media, R Dilip, Commissioner of Police said, "As per the information we got, Singh was shot by two or three bike-borne assailants. He died on the spot."
The deceased used to work for a private mobile company and was in charge of installing mobile towers, the Commissioner said.
Singh lived in a rented house in Manjunath Nagar with his wife and a three-year-old child.
"A probe is underway to nab the accused," the Commissioner added.
