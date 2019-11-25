Karnataka: Police arrest Nigerian drug peddler in Bengaluru

The City Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police arrested a Nigerian drug peddler on Monday and seized a sizable amount of drugs from his possession.

The accused was identified as Nonso Joachin (36).

The CCB seized 28 grams of cocaine, and 10 slips of LSD from his possession.

The other items recovered from Joachin were Rs 10,000 in cash, an electronic weighing machine, a Nokia mobile phone, and a Toyota Corolla automobile.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, another Nigerian named Jekwu Michael was arrested with cocaine worth Rs 5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)