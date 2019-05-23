Jagan repeats history in Andhra Pradesh, decimates TDP

With Party almost decimating TDP out of power in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy who steered his party YSRCP to a spectacular victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections is set to take oath as Minister of on May 30.

YSRCP Reddy is the son of former minister of undivided YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in September 2009.

With Party gaining a landslide victory in the 2019 Assembly elections, Reddy has repeated what his father had achieved in 2004 when he dislodged Telugu Desam Party's (TDPs) N Chandrababu Naidu out of power.

In election trends, YSRCP is leading in 22 out of 25 Parliamentary Constituencies in and TDP only on three, while in 175-member State Assembly, Reddy is leading on 149 seats with TDP marginalized to 25 and Jana Sena Party to only 1.

After his father's death, Y S Jagan began an 'odarpu yatra' to meet people who committed suicide or suffered ill health. Reddy launched his 3,000-km-long 'padayatra' named PrajaSankalpaYatra in November 2017.

In 2009 Reddy was elected as Member of from

A year later he resigned from the 15th Lok Sabha. In June 2011 he was re-elected to 15th Lok Sabha in the bye election. In 2011 he floated a new party YSR Congress (Yuvajana Shramika Raithu Congress Party) while in 2014 he was elected as M.L.A.

In 2014, Jagan suffered defeat at the hands of Naidu however, within months of that defeat, Jagan took on whereby he took out a padayatra across the length and breadth of the state, covering over 3,500 km by foot enthusing his party cadres.

Naidu coming out of NDA, accusing of being unfair to Andhra Pradesh after which BJP sided with Jagan but there was no official alliance between the two. of neighbouring Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao also backed Jagan.

Meanwhile, the will meet here on May 25 to formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy as its leader, party sources said. The sources said Reddy will take oath as Chief Minister in the temple-town of on May 30.

