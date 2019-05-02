Karnataka: Tomato prices surge from Rs 15 to Rs 60 per kg in one week

-
A sudden rise in tomato prices has hit the people's kitchen budget like anything.
For the past few days, tomatoes have been selling at Rs 50-60 per kilogram as compared to the last year's rate of Rs 10-15 per kilogram during this period.
According to market players, the local tomato production has witnessed a dip. As a result, they have to bring tomatoes from Nashik in Maharashtra.
A local Wasim Paschan said, "There is no tomato in Karnataka. All of it is coming from Nasik. That is why tomato prices have shot up."
Traders say that a big quantity gets damaged during transportation of tomato during summer.
"Vegetable prices, especially of tomato, have gone up. Last week, the prices were around Rs 10-15. After the rain, it is coming from Nashik. It is damaged too. People are angry and not purchasing tomato. The rates are around Rs 40-50 kilogram," said Naeem Pasha, a tomato seller.
