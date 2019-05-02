Karnataka: Tomato prices surge from Rs 15 to Rs 60 per kg in one week

A sudden rise in prices has hit the people's kitchen budget like anything.

For the past few days, tomatoes have been selling at Rs 50-60 per kilogram as compared to the last year's rate of Rs 10-15 per kilogram during this period.

According to market players, the local production has witnessed a dip. As a result, they have to bring tomatoes from in

A local said, "There is no in All of it is coming from Nasik. That is why tomato prices have shot up."

Traders say that a big quantity gets damaged during of tomato during summer.

"Vegetable prices, especially of tomato, have gone up. Last week, the prices were around Rs 10-15. After the rain, it is coming from It is damaged too. People are angry and not purchasing tomato. The rates are around Rs 40-50 kilogram," said Naeem Pasha, a tomato seller.

