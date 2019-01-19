Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar to star in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake

The first look of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake is here and it features Kartik Aaryan, Ananya and in pivotal roles.

Bhushan Kumar, of the film, confirmed the news by sharing a picture of the cast members. "Our next project! to go on floors soon," he tweeted.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama with the same title, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, and in the lead roles. The film revolves around Ranjeet (Sanjeev), who has a son with his wife (Vidya) and is also involved with his

Ananya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the year 2' alongside Tiger Shroff.

Also, will be next seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in Laxman Utekar's 'Luka Chuppi' while Bhumi is all set to hit the big screen with her upcoming film 'Sonchiriya.

