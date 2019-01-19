JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

Transgender actor Zach Barack to feature in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

PM Modi takes ride in L&T-built howitzer, showcases Make in India in defence
Business Standard

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar to star in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

The first look of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake is here and it features Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

Bhushan Kumar, producer of the film, confirmed the news by sharing a picture of the cast members. "Our next project! Pati Patni Aur Woh to go on floors soon," he tweeted.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama with the same title, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film revolves around Ranjeet (Sanjeev), who has a son with his wife Sharda (Vidya) and is also involved with his secretary Nirmala.

Ananya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the year 2' alongside Tiger Shroff.

Also, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in Laxman Utekar's 'Luka Chuppi' while Bhumi is all set to hit the big screen with her upcoming film 'Sonchiriya.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements