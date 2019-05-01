JUST IN
Fire breaks out at residential building in Navi Mumbai

Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flame which broke out at around 6:45 pm. Ambulances were also present at the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This comes less than a day after a fire broke out at Cama Industrial Estate in Goregaon at around 2.30 am on Tuesday.

12 fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze. No casualty or injury was reported.

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 01:09 IST

