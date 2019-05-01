JUST IN
Thane: Body of 49-year-old woman found in Upvan lake

ANI  |  General News 

The body of a 49-year-old woman was found in Upvan lake in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday.

"We have found the body of a 49-year-old woman. We have recovered the body with the help of the Regional Disaster Management Committee (RDMC). A fire brigade team was also present at the site with one rescue vehicle," police said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be identified.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 01:49 IST

