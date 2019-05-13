KCR steps up efforts for third front, to meet DMK chief MK Stalin

In his efforts to form a third front, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) K Chandrashekhar Rao is set to meet (DMK) MK here on Monday.

The two leaders are expected to hold discussions on emerging political developments in the country and possibilities of forming a non-BJP, non-

Earlier in the month, Rao met his and counterparts Pinarayi Vijayan and HD Kumaraswamy to discuss the formation of a government after the results of the Lok Sabha election.

After their meeting, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the meeting with Rao was "highly significant" as he asserted that regional parties will play a major role in the formation of the next government at the Centre.

"A new government will come at the Centre which will follow federal system and secularism. The state will effectively lend support to anyone who supports the development of the state. Our meeting on May 6 with KCR was highly significant," Vijayan had said.

Meanwhile, N Chandrababu Naidu's efforts to stitch up a government excluding the two principal - the and the BJP - also seem to be picking up pace with the conclusion of six of the seven phases of the

Polling for the remaining 59 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the last phase on May 19. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

