Kejriwal asserts commitment to free metro rides for women

Hours after the Centre said it has not received any proposal from the AAP dispensation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asserted that his government is committed to providing free rides to women in metro trains.

"On our request, Del Metro has submitted its proposal. In principle, their proposal is agreeable to us. However, Delhi govt is studying its details. I repeat that, as announced, Delhi govt is committed to provide free metro rides to women," Kejriwal wrote on his Twitter handle.

Earlier today, the Centre told Lok Sabha that it has not received any proposal on Delhi government's plans to provide a free ride for women commuters in Delhi Metro. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri informed about the position in a written reply to TMC's Saugata Roy in the Lok Sabha.

Kejriwal's reiteration of his government stand came as a response to the centre's reply in the lower House.

Delhi government had recently announced its decision to give free travel to women passengers on metro and buses.

Delhi government and the Centre have an equal partnership in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)