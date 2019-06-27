Court grants anticipatory bail to Binoy Kodiyeri in rape case

A Mumbai court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Binoy Kodiyeri till July 1 in connection with a rape case filed against him.

Binoy, son of Kerala CPI(M) chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was booked on charges of rape, criminal intimidation and cheating after a 33-year-old woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over a decade on the pretext of marriage.

A case was registered against Binoy at Oshiwara police station on June 18 in Mumbai, which Benoy described as a case of blackmail to media persons in Kerala.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, she had met Binoy for the first time in 2008 in Dubai at a dance bar, where she used to work as a dancer.

"Binoy used to visit the dance bar regularly and our friendship later transformed into a love affair," the complainant had stated.

The police said that Binoy, who runs a construction firm in Dubai, asked the woman to leave her job and move with him in Mumbai.

He also allegedly rented a house for her in Mumbai and promised to marry her even as he was already married and had a family in Kerala. The woman allegedly gave birth to his son in 2010.

The woman learnt about Binoy's marriage through Facebook in 2018 and confronted him, following which Binoy allegedly abused her against which she filed a complaint.

