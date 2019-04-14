JUST IN
5-year-old-boy rescued from 100-feet borewell in Mathura after 8-hour operation

ANI  |  General News 

A 5-year-old boy, who was trapped in a 100-foot borewell here, was rescued successfully in the wee hours of Sunday.

Sher Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Mathura said: "The child is perfectly fine, he is not facing any problems but as a precaution, we have given him some necessary medicines. He will stay admitted for the night and will be released tomorrow."

5-year-old Praveen accidentally fell into a 100-feet deep borewell while he was attempting to pluck fruits from a tree near it on Saturday afternoon.

Anil Kumar Singh, Assistant Commander NDRF said, "It took us hours to rescue the child, and the army also helped us in the rescue operations."

District administration official said that as soon as the news of the incident was received, local authorities rushed to the spot to rescue the child.

First Published: Sun, April 14 2019. 06:51 IST

