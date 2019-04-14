5-year-old-boy rescued from 100-feet borewell in Mathura after 8-hour operation

-
ALSO READ
Northern Army commander visits Akhnoor, Reasi sectors in Jammu
Vice Adm Verma withdraws petition challenging appointment of K Singh as Navy chief
Army commander visits LoC in J-K, reviews operational preparedness
Vice Adm Verma moves tribunal after being overlooked for Navy Chief's post
Karambir Singh's appointment to Naval Chief arbitrary, says Vice Admiral Bimal Verma in petition
-
A 5-year-old boy, who was trapped in a 100-foot borewell here, was rescued successfully in the wee hours of Sunday.
Sher Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Mathura said: "The child is perfectly fine, he is not facing any problems but as a precaution, we have given him some necessary medicines. He will stay admitted for the night and will be released tomorrow."
5-year-old Praveen accidentally fell into a 100-feet deep borewell while he was attempting to pluck fruits from a tree near it on Saturday afternoon.
Anil Kumar Singh, Assistant Commander NDRF said, "It took us hours to rescue the child, and the army also helped us in the rescue operations."
District administration official said that as soon as the news of the incident was received, local authorities rushed to the spot to rescue the child.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU