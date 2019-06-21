Telangana: 4 dead in road mishap in Suryapet

At least four people died while four others were injured after a lorry hit an auto near in district on Friday morning.

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby government hospital with the help of locals present at the spot.

"In the accident, four people died on the spot while four others who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Out of the four injured, two are in a critical condition and two are out of danger. It looks like the incident took place because of the negligence driving of the lorry driver," Sudharshan Reddy, DSP, Kodad, Suryapet, said.

All deceased were identified as the villagers of Chintapalli village in district. They were returning to their village this morning after visiting a dargah in Jampahad.

Police has reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)