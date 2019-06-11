Kerala: Coast Guard advise fishermen to return to harbour

In view of the deteriorating weather conditions in Kerala, local fishermen have been advised by here to return to the harbour.

After a week's delay the Southwest monsoon hit coast on June 8.

According to the (IMD), the strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over Kerala, coasts and over Lakshadweep area for next few days.

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again.

The Meteorological Department has warned that a cyclone may occur in the near the of between June 11 and 12. The department has asked the fishermen to avoid entering the sea during this period.

