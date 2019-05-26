Kerala coast on alert after intel on ISIS movement, Coast Guard deployed

have been placed on alert after intelligence inputs about affiliates setting off towards and Island from Sri Lanka, police sources said on Sunday.

According to highly-placed sources aware of the matter, as many as 15 affiliates have set-off in a white boat from towards Indian islands of and

Coastal patrolling has been intensified and information has been passed to all (SHO) in the area.

The has deployed its ships and maritime surveillance aircraft around the two islands and maritime borders with in order to thwart any attempt by the to enter Indian waters.

On April 21, bombings took place at various locations across in which at least 250 people lost their lives while over 500 were injured in the terror attack.

Local terror group NTJ ( Thowheeth Jama'ath), which is an ISIS-affiliate, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sri Lankan on Wednesday extended by a month the state of emergency imposed in the wake of the deadly blasts, citing "public security".

The emergency law gives police and the military extensive powers to arrest, detain and interrogate suspects without court orders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)