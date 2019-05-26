Rajasthan: Taxi driver held for raping minor girl in Dungarpur

A was held for raping a minor girl who was returning home after selling vegetables in district in on Saturday, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused, it said.

"Seven-eight teams have been formed to deal with the case. The girl is under medical supervision," circle officer said.

According to the police, the 12-year-old victim was waiting for a taxi to return to her home under limits of station after selling vegetables in city.

A got the girl onboard his vehicle on pretext of dropping her home, he stopped the vehicle at a secluded place around 10 km far from the city and raped her. The accused then returned to the city and dropped her near the bus stand.

The girl informed her family members who rushed her to a hospital here. Later the police were also informed.

