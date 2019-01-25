Kerala Floods: IAF officer Prasanth Nair to get Vayu Sena Medal at Republic Day parade

-
Indian Air Force's Garud Commando Officer Wg Cdr Prasanth Nair, who rescued a child in a chopper during Kerala floods last year, will be awarded Vayu Sena Medal for Gallantry at Republic Day parade on Saturday.
A young Air Force officer Prashanth is among many unsung heroes who showed immense courage and dedication to bring smiles on feared faces, battling with the worst floods in the century.
Last year in August, Kerala was hit by massive floods, which claimed over 357 lives along with the state facing a loss of Rs 19,512 crore.
In a bid to lessen the suffering of the people, rescue and relief operations in the state were stepped up to evacuate the stranded people from the flood-affected areas.
During the rescue operations, Prashanth saved a toddler, who seemed like a floating toy on the dark yellowish muddy water, by sliding down a rope to the roof-top of a marooned house of the two-storey building.
Footage posted by the IAF on its Twitter handle showed that the brave officer carefully airlifted the baby with affection and care. Later, he handed over the child to his distressed mother waiting inside the chopper.
When IAF shared the video on August 19, 2018, the officer was showered with blessings and good wishes from all across the country.
"Wg Cdr Prasanth of Gaurd Spl Force of IAF saved a toddler from rooftop in flood hit town of Alappuzha, Kerala. Smile on the face of mother, Priceless. IAF committed in Defence of Skies and Saving Precious Lives on Ground," said a tweet.
Vayu Sena Medal is an Indian military decoration, which is awarded to those officers who perform exceptionally well while being on duty that it marks a special significance for the Air Force.
