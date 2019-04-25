JUST IN
Kerala Government seeks view of Devaswom Board on men wearing shirts in temple premises

ANI 

After civil society groups challenged the rule that prohibits the entry of women in the Sabarimala Temple, a local native KG Abhilash has asked the Kerala Government to issue an order allowing men to wear shirts in the temples in the state.

Kerala government has sought the opinion of Tantri's over men wearing shirts inside the temples. The government has issued a note to all Devaswom Boards in the state - Travancore Devaswom Board, Cochin Devaswom Board and Malabar Devaswom Board amongst others - to convey their views on the matter.

The government sought the report after Devaswom board minister got a complaint from Abhilash.

Currently, there is a rule which disallows men to wear a shirt in the temple premises in Kerala.

First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 14:52 IST

