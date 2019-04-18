Tripura Cong President slaps man inside police station for attacking sister's convoy

Congress on Thursday slapped a man inside police station in the state as captured in the CCTV camera footage.

According to sources, the man was arrested for attacking convoy of Congress candidate and Pradyot's elder sister at Tulasikhar in district, about 70 kilometres from Agartala.

Pragya was returning after completing her poll campaign in Tulasikhar when reportedly her vehicle was pelted with stones. She escaped unhurt.

In video footage Pradyot Burman is seen entering the police station where the accused was seated on a bench. He is seen talking to the accused who greets the leader with folded hands and a few seconds later Burman lands a slap on his cheek. Police officers intervene and Burman is seen exiting the police station later.

Pragya is contesting from the East constituency which will go to polls on April 23.

The had on Tuesday announced that polling in the East Tripura seat will be postponed to the third phase on April 23 from April 18, citing that prevailing law and order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

