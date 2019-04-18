Development of inflation, middlemen took place during Cong regime: PM Modi

on Thursday said the development of a few families, middlemen, and inflation took place when the party was in power at the Centre.

"During the regime and its allies, three types of development took place -- development of some families, development of middlemen, and development of inflation," said said while addressing an election rally here.

" Aayi, Mehngai Laayi - is the tagline of the Congress party," he said.

Attacking Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in Karnataka, said: "It is such an alliance where there is a disagreement at every stage, but they agree for four things -- abusing nationalism, supporting dynasty politics, corruption and abuse morning and evening."

"Cong-JDS alliance is only concerned about its They are not concerned about either people's welfare or that of the nation. Your vote will decide if those saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' will get respect or 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' will shout slogans of India's destructions among you."

"Your vote will decide if nationalism remains or dynasty politics, corruption, and terrorism survive," he said, while accusing the Congress party and its 'adulterous allies' of not letting go of any chance to demean India's culture and traditions.

Hitting out at HD for his recent comment over soldiers, he said: "The insults soldiers. Will any self-respecting citizen of accept what the said? He used such a foul language against our soldiers."

"Is this not an insult to the nation and jawans? Will you accept it? Just because of this statement, this entire family should be barred from public life forever," PM Modi said.

Attacking the Congress party for promising to rethink AFSPA and removing sedition law, he said: "Our jawans who are fighting terrorists and Naxals, they get special powers and protection, which the Congress wants to take away. It wants terror supporters and stone-pelters lodge fake cases against our jawans."

Asserting that the nation becomes strong only when there is a strong government in power, Prime Minister Modi said: "Are you happy with the way I have worked in the last five years? We hit in its home. Aren't you happy? These Congressmen cannot trust our jawans."

Earlier, while addressing an election rally at Bagalkot, Prime Minister Modi said that "emotional drama" of Chief Minister led Congress-JDS government has stopped development in the state.

"Because of emotional drama, the development in the state has stopped. What about the loan waiver of farmers? What happened to irrigation schemes? They did not even get time to think about sugarcane farmers," he said.

has 28 Lok Sabha seats at stake out of which 14 went to polls on April 18, while the remaining 14 will go for polling on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

