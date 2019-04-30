Kerala Police on 'high alert' after Sri Lanka blasts

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera said that the state police is on high alert in the wake of the Sri Lanka blasts.
"Kerala Police is at high alert after Sri Lanka blasts," Behera said.
"Alert given to Indian Coast Guard, Commandos and Bomb Detachment Squad. An analysis of large volumes of technical data like phone calls, social media activities being done daily," he added.
More than 250 people were killed and several hundred suffered injuries in the eight coordinated explosions that rattled various churches and high-end hotels located across Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Easter on April 21.
