Mayawati accuses Congress, BJP of not fulfiling poll promises

(BSP) on Tuesday hit out at both the (BJP) and for not fulfilling their poll promises made in the past.

Speaking at an election rally here, said, "Both and BJP have failed to fulfil promises made to the people."

The BSP said, "After independence, had power in Centre and states for a long time. However, it has not been able to help poor, unemployed, farmers, Muslims and other minorities."

"If Congress asks for votes then ask them what they have done despite remaining in power for so long and what is the guarantee they will work for the people."

Dr B.R Ambedkar gave people a chance to develop all aspects of their lives through the Constitution but both Congress and BJP failed to make it work for people," she added.

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi, said: "The has not even completed one-fourth of the ground-work promised during his term to farmers, Muslims, Dalits, unemployed youth, women and poor of this country."

She further said, "Dalits, Adivasis and other backward castes do not get reservation in the private sector. "Besides this, the situation of Muslims and other religious minorities has not improved."

Slamming the BJP, the BSP said: "The saffron party has an RSS mindset with capitalist, casteist and communal policies. It will lead to its downfall in the Lok Sabha elections."

"This time people chanting 'Namo Namo' will lose and those chanting 'Jai Bheem' will emerge as victorious," she added.

