Kharif foodgrain production estimated at 140.57 million tonnes in 2019-20

India's Kharif foodgrain production in the 2019-20 crop year is estimated at 140.57 million tonnes, which is 8.44 million tonnes more than the average foodgrain production of the previous five years.

According to the first advanced estimate of 2019-20 Kharif crops, rice production is estimated to be 100.35 million tonnes, which is 6.80 million tonnes more than the last five year's average production of 93.55 million tonnes.

The first advance estimate of production of major Kharif crops for 2019-20 was released by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare on Monday.

"The assessment of the production of different crops is based on the feedback received from states and validated with information available from other sources," an official statement said.

The production of most of the crops for the agricultural year 2019-20 has been estimated higher than their normal production.

However, these estimates would undergo revision based on further feedback from the states, the government said.

Production of Kharif Nutri/coarse cereals is estimated at 32.00 million tonnes. It is higher by 1.01 million tonnes than the production of 30.99 million tonnes achieved during 2018-19.

Total Kharif pulses production during 2019-20 is estimated at 8.23 million tonnes, higher by 1 million tones than the five years' average production of 7.23 million tonnes.

Total Kharif oilseeds production in the country during 2019-20 is estimated at 22.39 million tonnes which is higher by 1.11 million tonnes than the production of 21.28 million tonnes during 2018-19.

The production of oilseeds during 2019-20 is also higher by 2.17 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2019-20 is estimated at 377.77 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2019-20 is higher by 27.99 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 349.78 million tonnes.

Production of cotton estimated at 32.27 million bales (of 170 kg each) is higher by 3.56 million bales than the production of 28.71 million bales during 2018-19 while production of jute and mesta estimated at 9.96 million bales (of 180 kg each) is higher than the production during 2018-19.

