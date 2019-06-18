Kim Kardashian shares beyond adorable picture of her "boys" Psalm, Saint West

Kim Kardashian's sons and are already bonding and her latest post is proof! Kim shared an adorable picture of her sons, who already seem to be the best buddies. In the black-and-white photo, the doting mother can be seen holding the 5-week-old as his big brother leans over him gently taking the baby's face in his hands. The newborn seems to be fast asleep in his mother's arms, wearing a long-sleeved white outfit, which matches the reality TV star's off-shoulder top and Saint's T- "My boys," she captioned the post.

[{8c9dc346-fd87-4a41-a250-16056c34815c:intradmin/kim_boysjun18.jpg}]

This is the third photo of shared by Kim since she and husband welcomed the baby boy via surrogacy on May 9, reported People.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star shared his first picture on May 17, where she officially revealed to the world his name alongside a snap of baby Psalm in his crib.

Earlier this month, Kim posted a sweet close-up photo of her youngest child enjoying some Zs, captioning it simply, "Psalm Ye."

On Sunday, one day after the power couple's daughter North turned 6 alongside her cousin Penelope Scotland at their joint bash, Kim shared a heartfelt post for Kanye on Instagram, in honour of

In one sweet family still, Kanye, who was holding onto Saint's hand walked side-by-side with his wife, who was holding North's hand. Another photo showed the doting father sharing an affectionate moment with both the youngsters, while a third picture showed him helping his older son walk across the sand.

"Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!! We love you so much!" Kim captioned the post.

The photos did not feature the couple's youngest children Psalm and his big sister Chicago (17 months old).

"Kim absolutely loves being a mom and feels like her family is complete now, with two boys and two girls making it even," a source told after Psalm's birth.

"She feels like she spaced each child out just enough where it isn't too overwhelming for her," the source added.

In January, news broke that Kim and Kanye were expecting a baby boy via surrogacy. Kim confirmed the news later that month.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Florence, Italy, back in 2014 in front of friends, family, and a star-studded guest list. Psalm is the power couple's second boy and the second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate for Chicago.

