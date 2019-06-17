GoT's Lena Headey 'wanted better death for Cersei'

Lena Headey, who played the role of in the fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones', is disappointed with how the show ended, especially her character.

In an interview with The Guardian, Headey said she is aware of the criticism the final season of 'Game of Thrones' received but haven't sat down with the co-creators to discuss that.

"I invested as a viewer and I have my favorite characters. And I've got a few of my own gripes. But I haven't sat down drunkly with David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] yet," she said.

On being asked what she'll address with Benioff and Weiss, the 45-year-old replied she too wished for a better ending for her character Cersei than the one she got.

"I will say I wanted a better death. Obviously, you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb," she said.

Many of the GOT fans were hoping that will end during a battle between her and Daenerys Targaryen. Or maybe Maisie Williams's character Arya Stark will kill her as Cersei was on her kill list.

Instead, Cersei got trapped under the remaining of the Red Keep in an attempt to escape and died with

Soon after her character's death scene was aired, posted a farewell message on her handle.

"There she goes. It's been fun, and bonkers. I loved her. I am grateful for the opportunity. Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended (I know she'd never make it; Night's Watch wouldn't have her...but still...)," Headey wrote.

