OIC voice concern over Citizenship Act, says closely following developments
Death toll in Delhi's Kirari rises to 9 after cloth godown catches fire

The fire has been doused and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Nine people have lost their lives so far in the Kirari fire tragedy.

The fire had broken out in a cloth godown in Kirari in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

More details are awaited.

Earlier this month, 43 people lost their lives in a major fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi factory in Delhi.
First Published: Mon, December 23 2019. 06:36 IST

