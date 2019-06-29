Kisan Congress chief, AICC secretary submits resignations to Rahul

The flurry of resignations within the Congress continues as party's Farmers' Wing President Nana Patole and AICC secretary Tarun Kumar on Saturday submitted their resignations from their party posts.

"To support Rahul Gandhi, I have given my resignation from Akhil Bharti Kishan Congress. I will work as a soldier of Congress now," he told reporters here.

The resignations were triggered by Congress President Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down from the party post taking moral responsibility of the grand old party's humiliating defeat in the general elections.

Kumar, who was Rajasthan Co-Incharge when the party registered a victory in state Assembly polls, also submitted his resignation to the Congress president today.

"You took the responsibility for the party's defeat and resigned from the post of president AICC. In my opinion, we are equally responsible for the party's defeat and me being Co-incharge of Rajasthan takes the responsibility of the party's performance in the assigned region," Kumar's resignation letter read.

As many as 145 office bearers have tendered a mass resignation during a meeting conducted in the Congress office and set an example for the senior members of the party to follow the suit of taking the moral responsibility behind dismal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi, who became the party president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for Congress' dismal performance in the 17th general elections.

However, his resignation offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC. So far, several top leaders have met Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party.

Despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 49-year-old party chief to rethink his decision, he remains unfazed.

The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than 2014 in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)