Kohinoor's Consumer Electronics Show 2019 launched in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Price could be hurdle for rollable TV: LG Electronics
Considering potential transaction says GSK Consumer Healthcare; Unilever confirms development
LG aims 40 pc market share in home AC segment in India
GoGreenBOV showcases its connected tech and battery innovations at Consumer Electronics Showcase in Las Vegas
GSK Consumer profit rises 35 pc to Rs 221.06 crore in Dec quarter
-
Fast-growing electronics retail chain Kohinoor announces the third edition and India's biggest electronics festival Consumer Electronics Show 2019, in partnership with the Mumbai International Consumer Fair.
Supported with campaign #SeeingIsBelieving, Consumer Electronics Show is a platform to experience and buy premium and diverse range of appliances and gadgets under a single roof. The event will also showcase 20+ India first product launches over the next 11 days. Visitors can be sure of availing the best deals on products across the kitchen and home appliances including televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners; electronics and gadgets across laptops, tablets and mobile phones, etc. The Consumer Electronics Show, 2019 will be held from May 3 to May 13, 2019, at MMRDA Grounds, BKC in Mumbai.
Amazon, Blue Star, Mi, Lenovo, HP, Sony, LG, TCL, Philips, Vivo, Nokia, Samsung, Siemens, Lloyd, IFB, Hitachi, Unilever, Havells are a few of the brands participating in the 2019 edition of the show.
"The electronics sector has been witnessing constant innovation. From IOT enabled home appliances to smart refrigerators and televisions, consumers these days are constantly exploring the best that there is on offer. The Consumer Electronics Show is a platform presented by Kohinoor to offer all of these innovations under a single roof. Over 20 India first product launches are expected from leading electronic brands thus positioning it as one of the most anticipated electronics festivals in the country. Being frontrunners and a trusted partner for over 50 years, we understand exactly what drives a consumer's decision and purchase. We look forward to yet another exciting edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Mumbai and are certain of keeping up to our promise of 'Selling Joyfully'," said Vishal Mewani, Director, Kohinoor Tele Video at the launch of the 2019 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Mumbai.
Spread across 40,000 sq. ft., Kohinoor's Consumer Electronics Show has been one of the biggest consumer shows in India and is determined to be the key attraction at the Mumbai International Consumer Fair. Visitors can take advantage of assured cash backs, finance options, and extended warranty at the time of purchase.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU