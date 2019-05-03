Half of additional passenger flights to come from Asia: IATA

-
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that growth in frequency of travelling by air over the next 20 years will be driven in large part by emerging markets of India and China.
The frequency of air trips in developed economies will flatten out despite rising living standards, IATA said in its latest 20-year forecast.
A chart based on conclusions from the organisation's upcoming 20-year air passenger forecast also shows that increased living standards will not see a rise in trip frequency among the world's more developed economies.
The analysis shows the relationship between the average frequency of air travel (the number of flights to, from, within a country divided by its population) and living standards, measured by GDP per capita.
In the latest 'Chart of the Week', IATA has found that if trends continue as expected, 44 per cent of additional air passenger trips will come from India and China over the next 20 years.
Both fast-growing states are expected to see a rise in demand to connect cities across their vast lands by air, for services including trade, investment and travel.
However, the average citizens in Europe and the United States are not expected to fly more than they do at present. This is despite current trends showing that living standards in these areas are expected to be 20 to 30 per cent higher in 20 years' time.
The IATA's analysis shows that once GDP per capita reaches 20,000 dollars in a country, the trip frequency flattens. In addition, expected population growth -- a key driver of air passenger demand -- is low in developed economies like Germany.
IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic.
