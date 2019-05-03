Godrej Consumer Products Q4 profit up on the back of international business sales

FMCG Consumer Products on Friday reported 52 per cent increase in its fourth quarter 2018-19 net profit at Rs 935 crore against Rs 617 crore in a year ago period.

However, the revenue declined by 3 per cent at Rs 2,453 crore against Rs 2,531 crore in Q4 of FY 18. The company's Q4 2018-19 net profit without exceptions and one-off items increased by 1 per cent to Rs 297 crore.

Consolidated constant currency sales increased by 4 per cent but constant currency EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) declined by 3 per cent, said Consumer Products.

sales were flat while international sales grew 10 per cent on a constant currency basis, it said in a statement.

The board of has declared an interim dividend of 200 per cent (Rs 2 per share).

"Our remained soft on account of a general slowdown in staples consumption and the adverse impact of the delayed summer on our portfolio," said company's Nisaba

"For the fiscal year 2020, we are planning for robust sales growth in on the back of a continued focus on innovations and enhancements to our go-to-market model," he said.

