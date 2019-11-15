Kovind, Modi extend greetings to Jharkhand on Birsa Munda's 144th birth anniversary and statehood day

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended their greetings to people of Jharkhand on the 144th birth anniversary of noted freedom fighter Birsa Munda and the 19th formation day of the state.

Taking to Twitter, the President wrote in Hindi: "Johar Jharkhand! Congratulations and best wishes to the people of Jharkhand on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day."

"Jharkhand is a state with rich natural resources and rich culture, which we are all proud of. I wish Jharkhand attains new heights of progress with the blessings of Lord Birsa Munda," he said.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Jharkhand is synonymous with bravery and compassion. The people of this land have always lived in harmony with nature. They have excelled in various fields thanks to their hard work."

He further said: "May Jharkhand keep scaling new heights and realise Bhagwan Birsa Munda's dream of a prosperous and happy state."

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000 by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee - led government at the Centre.

Birsa, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on 15 November in 1875. During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

